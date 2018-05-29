Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Hit with loss Monday
Hatcher (3-2) allowed an earned run on three hits over two frames in an extra-innings loss to the Rays on Monday. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Hatcher certainly wasn't bad during his time on the mound, but he did surrender a go-ahead single to Mallex Smith in top half of the 13th, saddling him with the loss. Although the 33-year-old right-hander saw a four-appearance scoreless streak snapped with Monday's stumble, he retains an impressive 1.46 ERA across 12.1 May innings overall.
