Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Sent outright to minors
Hatcher was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Hatcher was dropped from the team's 40-man roster in order to free up space for younger players in need of protection from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The veteran right-hander posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB across 36.1 innings of relief for the A's in 2018.
