Athletics' Chris Hatcher: Blows save vs. Angels
Hatcher allowed three runs on three hits in the ninth inning to blow the save Sunday against the Angels.
Hatcher entered the inning with a 4-2 lead and proceeded to find trouble right from the beginning. After allowing a lead-off single to Shohei Ohtani, Jefrey Marte beat Hatcher for a double. Taylor Ward capped off the disastrous outing with a two-run walkoff home run. This marked Hatcher's second appearance since Sept. 4. It doesn't seem likely that he will make the postseason roster.
