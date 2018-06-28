Taylor (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Thursday against the Cubs.

Taylor was held out of the lineup the last five games with the hamstring issue but did appear as a pinch hitter each game, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI. The 27-year-old has a .255/.340/.461 slash line with nine home runs over 77 games this season, and makes his return against Cubs' left-hander Jose Quintana.

