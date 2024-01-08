The Dodgers envision Taylor filling a utility role in 2024 after the team signed Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year, $23.5 million contract Sunday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez is expected to slot into a near-everyday role in left field, while the Dodgers are likely to deploy Jason Heyward and Manuel Margot as platoon partners in right field. Though his pathway to regular action in the corner outfield appears to be closed, Taylor will still be an option at either spot when any of those three players receive a day off. Additionally, Taylor is capable of covering center field, second base, third base and shortstop, giving him multiple avenues to picking up at-bats if the Dodgers lose one of their everyday infielders or outfielders to injury. When the Dodgers are at full strength, the righty-hitting Taylor could still have a good chance at cracking the lineup versus left-handed pitching at the expense of either James Outman or Gavin Lux (knee).