Chris Taylor: Officially retires

Taylor announced his retirement from baseball via his personal Instagram account Sunday.

Reports surfaced Friday that Taylor had decided to retire, but that was followed by reports Sunday that the veteran utility man reversed his decision. Taylor was subsequently placed on the 7-day IL by Triple-A Salt Lake due to a left forearm fracture. It now appears that Taylor has officially settled on hanging up his cleats. He played parts of 12-big league seasons, with his most productive campaigns coming as a member of the Dodgers. Taylor will conclude his career with a .248/.327/.746 slash line, 110 home runs, 443 RBI and 91 stolen bases over 1,123 regular-season games.