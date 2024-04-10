Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Taylor had started in left field in five of the Dodgers' previous six games, but he went hitless during that stretch and is now off to a 1-for-26 start to the 2024 campaign. The continued absence of Jason Heyward (back) leaves a spot open in the Los Angeles outfield against right-handed pitching, but Taylor's ongoing struggles could make it tough for manager Dave Roberts to justify keeping the 33-year-old in the lineup with regularity.