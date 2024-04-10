Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Taylor had started in left field in five of the Dodgers' previous six games, but he went hitless during that stretch and is now off to a 1-for-26 start to the 2024 campaign. The continued absence of Jason Heyward (back) leaves a spot open in the Los Angeles outfield against right-handed pitching, but Taylor's ongoing struggles could make it tough for manager Dave Roberts to justify keeping the 33-year-old in the lineup with regularity.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Nabs fourth straight start•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Reaches four times in win•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Not alone in super-utility role•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Likely headed for utility role•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Not starting Game 2•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Back in action for NLDS•