Taylor is not in the lineup Monday for Game 2 of the NLDS versus the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Taylor looks to be over the knee injury he suffered in the final game of the regular season, as he appeared in Game 1 off the bench. He'll ride the pine again to start Game 2, with Miguel Rojas starting at shortstop, Mookie Betts handling second base and David Peralta covering left field.