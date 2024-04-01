Taylor went 1-for-1 with three walks, a stolen base and a run in a 5-4 victory against St. Louis on Sunday.

Taylor got his second start of the season, batting fifth and playing left field. In his first start, he struck out in each of his three at-bats, but the utility man turned things around by getting aboard four times Sunday, including three times via walk. His final free pass was particularly important, as it was followed by Max Muncy's game-winning two-run homer. Taylor is clearly not going to get everyday at-bats as long as the rest of the Dodgers roster is relatively healthy, so he's most useful in fantasy formats that allow daily moves.