Both Taylor and Enrique Hernandez are expected to work as super-utility players for the Dodgers this season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

When Los Angeles signed Teoscar Hernandez to play left field in January, it closed a door to Taylor nabbing an everyday corner-outfield role. The organization then signed Enrique Hernandez in late February, giving the team another player capable of playing all over the field. While that may cut down on Taylor's opportunities to some extent, manager Dave Roberts has historically found a way to give Taylor fairly regular work, though he did see a drop in his plate appearances to 384 -- his fewest over a full campaign since 2016 -- last season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect to see Taylor penciled into the lineup on an everyday basis, but he still offers some value in leagues with daily lineup changes due to his positional versatility and ability to notch homers and steals in the mid-teens.