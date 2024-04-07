Share Video

Link copied!

Taylor will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Taylor will draw a fourth consecutive start in left field after going 0-for-9 with two walks over the previous three contests. Despite having yet to get going at the plate this season, Taylor looks as though he'll play regularly against right- and left-handed pitching while the Dodgers wait for Jason Heyward (back) to return from the injured list.

More News