Share Video

Link copied!

Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Taylor started in left field both of the past two days while the Dodgers faced left-handed starting pitchers, but the 32-year-old looks set to lose playing time to right-handed pitching after Los Angeles called up outfield prospect Andy Pages from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Taylor's struggles while filling in as a starting corner outfielder in place of Jason Heyward (back) might have expedited Pages' arrival to the big leagues. After an 0-for-2 showing in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Washington, Taylor has just one hit in 35 at-bats on the season and has struck out in a whopping 42.9 percent of his plate appearances.

More News