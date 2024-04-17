Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Taylor started in left field both of the past two days while the Dodgers faced left-handed starting pitchers, but the 32-year-old looks set to lose playing time to right-handed pitching after Los Angeles called up outfield prospect Andy Pages from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Taylor's struggles while filling in as a starting corner outfielder in place of Jason Heyward (back) might have expedited Pages' arrival to the big leagues. After an 0-for-2 showing in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Washington, Taylor has just one hit in 35 at-bats on the season and has struck out in a whopping 42.9 percent of his plate appearances.