Taylor went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four total RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Taylor entered this game on a poor stretch having mustered just two hits over his previous five appearances (2-for-16) but bounced back here with one of his best performances of the campaign. The 30-year-old also ended an eight-game drought without a homer and now has seven on the season, meaning he's just one bomb away from tying what he did during the 2020 shortened campaign.