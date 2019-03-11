Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Completes bullpen session
Kershaw (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch, all-fastball bullpen session Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The session was Kershaw's first off a mound since February 20, the date on which his frustration with the state of his arm first appeared. He remains without any serious injury, and manager Dave Roberts believes he can be ready to go by Opening Day, but he'll have to stretch out quite a bit and work in his other pitches before that becomes a possibility.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen session Monday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could be back for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws again from flat ground•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Still limited to flat ground•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: False alarm on mound work•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Surprises by throwing off mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...