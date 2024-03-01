Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports Friday that Kershaw (shoulder) is with the Dodgers in camp and will be the team until they head to South Korea to open the 2024 season.

Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery in November to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder. Plunkett notes that Kershaw is still in the early stages of his throwing program, and the veteran left-hander isn't expected to return to action until the summer. He's expected to return to Texas to continue his rehab once the Dodgers leave for South Korea.