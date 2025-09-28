Kershaw (11-2) earned the win in Sunday's game at Seattle, allowing four hits and one walk over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The future Hall of Famer dazzled in his last regular-season start, generating 16 whiffs out of his 94 total pitches to stymy the division-winning Mariners. The only extra-base hit Kershaw allowed was a Miles Mastrobuoni double in the third. The star southpaw wraps his final regular season with a 3.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 84:35 K:BB across 112.2 total innings. Kershaw ends his regular-season career going 222-96 with a 2.53 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 3,052 strikeouts in 2,855.1 innings.