Kershaw came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Pirates, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The 37-year-old lefty looked like he would get chased early when the Bucs struck for four runs in the first inning, but Kershaw kept his composure and gave the Dodgers a chance to tie things up before he left the mound after 83 pitches (49 strikes). He's provided at least five innings in six straight starts since the beginning of August, posting a 2.67 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 33.2 innings over that stretch as he continues to pad his Hall of Fame resume. Kershaw is scheduled to make his next outing at home early next week against the woeful Rockies.