Kershaw is included on the Dodgers' NLDS roster.

Kershaw wasn't on the roster for the NL Wild Card Series against Cincinnati, but he'll now officially be available to pitch against the Phillies. The Dodgers have already confirmed Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow as their starting arms for the NLDS, so Kershaw will move to the bullpen to provide aid to a Dodgers bullpen that has struggled to limit runs recently.