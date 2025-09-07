Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out eight in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kershaw (10-2) earned the win over the Orioles on Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.
It was an impressive outing from Kershaw, who logged a season-high eight strikeouts en route to his sixth win in his last seven starts. The 37-year-old Kershaw has lowered his ERA to 3.27 through 19 starts (99 innings) this season with a 1.16 WHIP and 69:26 K:BB. Kershaw is currently lined up to face the Giants on the road his next time out.
