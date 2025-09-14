Kershaw allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

Kershaw gave up all four runs in the first inning and was shaky in the second before a sharp third. He was pulled at 67 pitches (39 strikes), though low pitch counts haven't been unusual for the veteran lefty this year. He's now at a 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 71:30 K:BB through 102 innings across 20 starts this season. Kershaw will aim to get back on track at home in a rematch with the Giants next week.