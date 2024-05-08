Kershaw (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This was the second bullpen session Kershaw has thrown since undergoing shoulder surgery last November. The southpaw hurled 15 pitches in his initial bullpen Friday and increased that amount to 20 pitches Tuesday. He's throwing only fastballs at this point, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated that the results have been "really encouraging" so far. Kershaw could next advance to including breaking pitches in his mound work and ramping up to more pitches as he slowly works his way back to game action. The future Hall of Famer isn't expected to make his season debut for the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.