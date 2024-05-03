Kershaw (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw has been limited to throwing from flat ground, and Friday was the first time he's thrown off the mound since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The veteran southpaw threw 15 pitches ahead of Friday's game against Atlanta, and manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw "came out well" from the bullpen session, per J.P. Hoornstra of Dodgers Nation. Kershaw is not expected to return until after the All-Star break, but it's another positive step in his rehab program.