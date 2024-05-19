Kershaw (shoulder) threw a bullpen session on the field at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw has thrown multiple bullpens in recent weeks, though this was the first one that took place on the field. The left-hander is building back up slowly from offseason shoulder surgery and isn't expected to be ready to join Los Angeles until at least mid-July. When Kershaw does return, it's unclear how the Dodgers will adjust their rotation given that back-end starters James Paxton and Gavin Stone have both been pitching relatively well.