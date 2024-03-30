Kershaw (shoulder) played catch on flat ground Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw isn't expected to pitch for the Dodgers until after the All-Star break, but it's a positive sign that he's throwing again. The team will be careful not to push the veteran left-hander too hard, though he's been picking up the intensity in his throwing program recently and expects to resume mound work sometime during May, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.