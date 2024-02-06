Kershaw (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Andy McCullough of The Athletic reports.
The contract also contains a player option for 2025. Kershaw will take a physical Thursday before the deal is made official. That also happens to be the first day the Dodgers can place players on the 60-day injured list, which would preclude them from having to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Kershaw had surgery on his left shoulder in November and won't be ready to pitch until at least the second half, with a clearer timetable likely not available for months.
