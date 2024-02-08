Kershaw (shoulder) told reporters Thursday that he's targeting "July-ish, August-ish" for a return, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It's a very rough timetable and it will likely be months before we get a clearer picture as to when Kershaw might be able to make his season debut for the Dodgers. Recovering from surgery to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder, Kershaw is two weeks into his throwing program. He will head back to his offseason home soon before rejoining Dodgers camp in early March to continue his rehab.