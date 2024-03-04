The Dodgers placed Kershaw (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Andre Lipcius. Kershaw is not expected to pitch until later in the season following offseason shoulder surgery.
