Kershaw (shoulder) began a throwing program last week, Andy McCullough of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw is about three months removed from surgery to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder. The expectation is that he will not be game-ready until at least sometime in the second half. Kershaw has agreed to a new one-year contract with the Dodgers, a deal which will become official after he takes a physical Thursday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Returns to Dodgers for 17th season•
-
Clayton Kershaw: Return to Dodgers considered likely•
-
Clayton Kershaw: Reunion with Dodgers still possible•
-
Clayton Kershaw: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could get shoulder re-examined•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: In line for potential Game 4•