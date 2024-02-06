Kershaw (shoulder) began a throwing program last week, Andy McCullough of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw is about three months removed from surgery to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder. The expectation is that he will not be game-ready until at least sometime in the second half. Kershaw has agreed to a new one-year contract with the Dodgers, a deal which will become official after he takes a physical Thursday.