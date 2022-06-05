Kershaw (pelvis) could be ready to start next Sunday's game in San Francisco, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The hope is that Kershaw will not need a second rehab start after this Sunday's game in Rancho Cucamonga. Per Hoornstra, the earliest Kershaw would return for the Dodgers would be June 12 on the road against the Giants.
