Kershaw (1-0) recorded the win over six innings of work Tuesday, allowing one run, two hits and one walk while striking out eight in a win over the Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.

Kershaw was outstanding Tuesday, with his only mistake being a solo home run to Kevin Kiermaier in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old threw 53 of his 78 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike on 14 of the 21 batters that he faced. The southpaw made a statement in one of the best postseason outings of his career.