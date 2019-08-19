Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Launches another long ball

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in a loss to the Braves on Sunday.

Bellinger plated the Dodgers' only runs with a three-run shot that was nearly robbed by Ronald Acuna in the first inning. The homer was Bellinger's fifth in the last seven games and eighth overall in August. He leads the majors with 42 home runs while slashing .317/.415/.671 with 97 RBI and 10 stolen bases as he looks to claim his first MVP award this season.