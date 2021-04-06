Bellinger (calf) will not start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger left late in Monday's game after taking a cleat to the calf. He doesn't appear to have suffered any long-term injury, but the Dodgers have the depth to allow him to rest for a day or two. Mookie Betts slides to center field in his absence, with Zach McKinstry starting in right.
