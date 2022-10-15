Bellinger remains out of the lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres on Saturday.

Seeing Bellinger on the bench against lefty Blake Snell in Game 3 was expected, but Saturday's game comes against a righty in Joe Musgrove. Bellinger hasn't done anything to suggest he deserves to start for a playoff team, hitting .210/.265/.389 in the regular season before going 1-for-6 with four strikeouts in the playoffs. He remains under team control for next season, but a Dodgers loss Saturday may mean he's already played his final game for the club, as he's at risk of being non-tendered following a pair of poor years. Trayce Thompson again starts in center field.