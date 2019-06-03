Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sitting vs. lefty

Bellinger isn't in Monday's starting lineup against the Diamondbacks, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 23-year-old will get the night off with lefty Robbie Ray slated to toe the rubber for the opposition. Bellinger is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, clubbing three homers while driving in eight over that stretch. Alex Verdugo slides over to right field and will hit seventh in Bellinger's stead.

