Play

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Could play catch Wednesday

Seager (back) may start to play catch Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

He moved well Tuesday and began to work in the weight room. With the Dodgers moving ahead 3-0 in the NLCS, they have the luxury of continuing to play from an advantageous position without their best position player. It's possible he could return to action if the Dodgers advance to the World Series.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast