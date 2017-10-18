Dodgers' Corey Seager: Could play catch Wednesday
Seager (back) may start to play catch Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He moved well Tuesday and began to work in the weight room. With the Dodgers moving ahead 3-0 in the NLCS, they have the luxury of continuing to play from an advantageous position without their best position player. It's possible he could return to action if the Dodgers advance to the World Series.
