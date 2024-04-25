Seager was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners due to a left shin contusion, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager remained in the game to run the bases after taking a pitch off his shin in the seventh inning, but he was replaced on defense prior to the eighth. His ability to remain in the game immediately after getting hit suggests his injury is relatively minor, though it's still possible the Rangers sit him down for Thursday's series finale. The 29-year-old infielder went 0-for-2 with a walk before being pulled Wednesday and is now slashing .192/.276/.192 across his last seven games.