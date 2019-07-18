Dodgers' Corey Seager: Given off day in series finale

Seager is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager and A.J. Pollock only recently returned from extended stints on the injured list, so both will be given a breather as the Dodgers and Phillies conclude their series with a day game after a night game. Enrique Hernandez checks in at shortstop for Seager, who has recorded four hits in 22 at-bats in his first six games back in action.