Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 7-1 loss to Kansas City.

Seager delivered the Rangers' lone run with a single in the third inning. He's been mired in a slump and entered Friday's game batting .073 (3-for-41) with two RBI over the previous 11 games. Rangers general manager took the long view when speaking with Kenndi Landry of MLB.com, indicating the club expected Seager to need some time to get going after undergoing hernia surgery in January. Young also feels there has been some bad luck, which speaks to the shortstop's .269 BABIP.