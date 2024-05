Seager is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.

The 30-year-old went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in the Game 1 loss, which ended a modest five-game hit streak. Josh Smith will shift to shortstop and Ezequiel Duran will start at third base while Seager receives some rest in the nightcap.