Seager went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Monday in a 4-2 victory against Oakland.

Texas was down 2-0 heading into the eighth frame before Seager turned the team's fortunes around with a two-out, three-run blast to center field. It was a much-needed big moment for the star shortstop, as he came into the contest batting just .190 in May and .228 overall on the season. After slugging 33 homers and driving in 96 runs last year, Seager has just three homers and 13 RBI through 33 games in 2024. Monday marked the first time he has driven in multiple runs in a contest since Texas' second game of the season.