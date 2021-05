Seager was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins after being hit by a pitch on the right hand, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 27-year-old appeared to be in significant pain after being struck by the 90-mph pitch during the fifth inning, and he was promptly lifted for a pinch runner. Seager's availability for Sunday's series finale versus the Marlins is now up in the air.