Dodgers' Corey Seager: To play field in minor-league game

Seager (illness) is scheduled to play five innings at shortstop in a minor-league game Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager took the field for three innings Thursday, and he'll ramp up to five frames Saturday as he works his way back from multiple injuries. He's coming off Tommy John surgery and hip surgery and has had a slow start to spring after coming down with an illness, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. Seager should have a good shot at being ready for Opening Day if he continues on his current pace.