Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Hudson's knee isn't recovering the way the team had hoped, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Hudson has been throwing at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona, but apparently has made little progress toward a full recovery. There remains no timetable for the 36-year-old reliever to return, and he will likely remain without one until his knee shows more signs of improvement.
More News
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Late-April return 'doable'•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Making progress in rehab•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Won't pitch in Cactus League•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Could eventually work as closer•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Not yet ready for live games•