Hudson (knee) was transferred Tuesday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Hudson has struggled to make progress with his rehab in recent weeks and now won't be an option for the Dodgers' bullpen until at least late May. He underwent surgery last June to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.
