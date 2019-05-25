Dodgers' David Freese: Smashes grand slam
Freese went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, two runs and a walk during a 10-2 victory against the Pirates on Friday.
The veteran infielder tormented his previous team with a grand slam in the first inning. Freese hasn't hit all that well as a bench player this season, but nine of his 17 hits have gone for extra bases, which gives him a .479 slugging percentage. He has also posted a .393 on-base percentage because of 18 walks versus 20 strikeouts. Freese is batting .239 with four home runs, 18 RBI and 15 runs in 71 at-bats.
