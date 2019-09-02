Dodgers' David Freese: Homers in return
Freese went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Freese made his return to the lineup after missing 34 games with a strained left hamstring and contributed immediately, plating the Dodgers' first run with a solo shot to center field in the first inning. He had just one more at-bat, however, exiting for a pinch hitter in the sixth with a right-hander on the mound. Freese has been a valuable bench player and occasional starter for Los Angeles this season, slashing .303/.400/.509 with 10 homers and 28 RBI in 165 plate appearances.
