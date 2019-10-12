Freese announced his retirement on his personal Twitter feed Saturday.

The 36-year-old appeared in four games in the NLDS this postseason, going 4-for-8 with two runs scored over the series. Over his 11-year career, Freese recorded a slash line of .277/.351/.423 with 113 home runs, 1,041 hits and 535 RBI. Freese was named the World Series MVP in 2011 while playing for the Cardinals.

