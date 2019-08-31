Dodgers' David Freese: Expected to start Sunday
Freese (hamstring) will be activated from the injured list and in the starting lineup Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Freese will immediately be starting upon his return from a left hamstring strain. With Max Muncy (wrist) placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Freese may be called upon to assume regular first-base duties for the next few weeks. The 36-year-old is hitting .300 with nine homers and 27 RBI in 140 at-bats this season.
