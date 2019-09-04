Freese hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Freese came on as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and launched a ball over the wall in right center field for his 11th long ball of the season. The 36-year-old has shown no signs of rust since coming off the injured list Monday, going 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and a walk in three games.