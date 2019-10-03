Manager Dave Roberts said Freese will be in the lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus the Nationals on Thursday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Lefty Patrick Corbin with take the mound for the Nationals in the series opener, providing Freese the chance to start, likely at first base. The veteran infielder was limited to 186 plate appearances this season but looked great with a .315/.403/.599 slash line and 11 home runs in 79 games.